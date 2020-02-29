Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.12 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $132.48 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

