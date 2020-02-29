Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.18 Million Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $85.83 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.