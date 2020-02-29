Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.29 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $2,231,150. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.