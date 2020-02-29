Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,293,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.72 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

