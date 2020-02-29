Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

