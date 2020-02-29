Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 37,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.