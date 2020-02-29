Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 340,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

