Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after buying an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Dell by 16,951.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 832,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,402,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 over the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

