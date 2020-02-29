Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

