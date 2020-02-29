Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

