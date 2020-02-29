Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $3.86 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after buying an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,227,000 after buying an additional 887,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

