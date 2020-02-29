Flash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Flash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $11.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

