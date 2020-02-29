FLETA (FLETA) Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $4.63 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,648,186 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.