Flit Token (FLT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Flit Token has a total market cap of $104,532.00 and $16,857.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flit Token Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

