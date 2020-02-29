FLO Market Cap Reaches $5.19 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $8,856.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

