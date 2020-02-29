Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00027843 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $263,090.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00483424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.72 or 0.06458388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030395 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

