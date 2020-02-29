Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 50.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 774,978 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after acquiring an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after acquiring an additional 343,672 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after acquiring an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 59.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

