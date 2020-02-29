Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin acquired 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,070 shares of company stock valued at $114,005. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Fluent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,341,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 486,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

