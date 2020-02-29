Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 236,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,240. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLY shares. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

