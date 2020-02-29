Fmr LLC Acquires 1,278,691 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.34% of Virtu Financial worth $132,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

VIRT opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

