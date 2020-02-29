Fmr LLC Acquires 149,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,790 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $131,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

