Fmr LLC Acquires 2,808,522 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco worth $125,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

