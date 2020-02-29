Fmr LLC Acquires 47,558 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.35% of Carlisle Companies worth $123,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

CSL stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

