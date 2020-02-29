Fmr LLC Acquires 69,918 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.65% of Incyte worth $121,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,150. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

