Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,822 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.16% of Mack Cali Realty worth $128,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,506 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 561,058 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

CLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

CLI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.