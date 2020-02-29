Fmr LLC Buys 2,651,139 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651,139 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.00% of Liberty Global worth $138,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 44.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

