Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,449 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.10% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $124,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth about $17,486,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.45.

GLPG opened at $211.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.