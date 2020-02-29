Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.44% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $124,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.