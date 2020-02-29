Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.09% of Brink’s worth $140,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

