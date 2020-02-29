Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of Old Republic International worth $130,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

ORI stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $158,222. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.