Fmr LLC Has $139.98 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,823 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.56% of BorgWarner worth $139,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

