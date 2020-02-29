Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.21% of Rexnord worth $127,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,002 shares of company stock worth $15,059,904. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RXN opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.