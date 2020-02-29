Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.97% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $139,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.62.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,295 shares of company stock worth $19,715,966 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

