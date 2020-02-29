Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,284 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.18% of American Assets Trust worth $142,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

