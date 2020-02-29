Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,365 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.81% of World Fuel Services worth $136,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

