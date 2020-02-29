Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928,712 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Allakos worth $134,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 33.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after buying an additional 776,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 680,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allakos by 141.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $9,829,000. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

