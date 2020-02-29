Fmr LLC Purchases 11,455 Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.50% of Zymeworks worth $134,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZYME opened at $40.93 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

