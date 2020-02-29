Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,288,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,603,290 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.07% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $144,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 500,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.86 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

