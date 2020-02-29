Fmr LLC Sells 1,117,205 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,117,205 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Potlatchdeltic worth $128,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

