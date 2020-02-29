Fmr LLC Sells 154,337 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,337 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.86% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $128,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

