Fmr LLC Sells 25,090 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.65% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $137,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $203.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

