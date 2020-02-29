Fmr LLC Sells 892,589 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,589 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.57% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $140,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.