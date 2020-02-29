Fmr LLC Trims Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680,291 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Perrigo worth $135,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Perrigo stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

