FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $10,475.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,044 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

