Folgory Coin Price Hits $42.89 on Top Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Folgory Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $42.89 or 0.00496853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $680.81 million and approximately $373,769.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $561.11 or 0.06499590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00067513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005672 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.