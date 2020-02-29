Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 337,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $36.06 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $700.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

