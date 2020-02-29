Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Fortive by 72.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

