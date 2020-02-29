Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Fortive by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

