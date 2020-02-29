Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.36 million and the highest is $14.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $37.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $39.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $47.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

