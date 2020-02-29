Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.